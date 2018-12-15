ENGLEWOOD — Perfection is what you can call the Englewood SKY Middle School’s girls basketball team now.
The Storm battled hard for a 26-21 victory over the visiting Sarasota School of Arts and Science Tigers on Thursday that won them the Florida Suncoast League championship. The Storm finished the season with a 10-0 record and defeated the Tigers twice during the season.
But it didn’t come easy. The game was close all the way with the final margin of 5 points the biggest of the contest. The visitors led 18-16 at the end of the third quarter and seemed ready to possibly take control. But the Storm battled back to tie the score at 20-20. Then Jacoby Maldonado and Makenzie Kelley hit consecutive baskets for a 24-20 Englewood Sky lead with about two minutes left. Kelley then stole the ball at mid-court and drove for a basket that gave the Storm a 26-20 lead and locked up the win. The Storm grabbed a rebound after a missed SSAS shot as time ran out and the Storm players and fans celebrated as they gained the championship trophy.
Kelley, one of four eighth graders on the team, led all scores with 11 points as the winners had a balanced attack.
“Our amazing coach (Erica Olson) gave up a pep talk that got us to come back,” Kelley said. “I think my high point total (for one game) is 12 points.”
The Storm defeated the Tigers by just four points during the regular season, so the team thought it would be a tough game.
Englewood SKY led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter as both teams struggled a bit making field goals. The Storm controlled the boards with a slight height advantage, but the visitors stayed close with some nifty passing and quickness. The Tigers led 12-11 at halftime and both teams stayed close in the third quarter. Besides Kelly’s 11 points, Maldonado added 8, and Abby Huthman scored 5 for the winners. Storm center Taylor Orris was a key player for the winners as she led the team in rebounds.
“It was a close game,” said Olson.”Defense and rebounding were strong all season for us. It was again today, but we didn’t dominate as much on the boards as we usually do.”
Wednesday, the league cross country meet was held The Storm girls finished second behind champion SSAS and the boys were third as Sarasota Military Academy won the championship. There will be a long holiday break for the Storm athletic program. Boys and girls soccer seasons will begin in late January. They will be followed by tennis, golf, softball and baseball. This will be the first baseball season in the school’s history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.