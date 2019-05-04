ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood SKY tennis team gained the top seed for the Florida Suncoast League playoffs by defeating visiting Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences 4-3 Wednesday at the Englewood Sports Park courts.
The Storm are now 5-0 and will host a semifinal match Tuesday against an undetermined opponent. The finals will be Thursday afternoon.
Storm’s No. 1 player Nika DeLong defeated Sasha Mareal 8-0 to raise her record to 5-0.
“Nika has a strong forehand,” said SKY coach Dan DeLong (also Nika’s father). “But her overall game is good. She also has a strong mental approach to the game and can focus well.”
Storm No. 2 singles player Billy Rand and No. 3 singles player Beckett Koss also won. Rand won 8-3 and Koss won 8-4. DeLong and Rand won the No. 1 doubles match 8-4, and that decided the match. Rand also is 5-0 in singles action.
“It was a good match,” said coach DeLong. “You can’t always tell by team scores which team is better than another over the course of the season.”
Koss usually plays at No. 4 or No. 5 singles, but was moved up to No. 3 against Sarasota and still won easily.
The Storm’s Thursday match with host Lincoln was not played because of rainy weather.
Little League minors
Italiano Insurance defeated Hamsher Homes 10-2 Wednesday to gain the Englewood Little League Minor Division championship game against top-seeded Kimberlin Roofing. That game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The game probably will be played at 6:30 p.m.
Against Hamsher Homes, Hugh Potter had a three-run home run in the second inning to spark the winners’ offense. “Hugh’s been one of the key hitters for us this season,” said Italiano Insurance manager Eric Mannisto. “We had a good game today.”
Carter Johnston was the starting pitcher for the winners, who have an 8-6-1 record and were the second seed. Johnston pitched three innings and Potter pitched the final inning for Italiano.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.