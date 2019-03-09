ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood SKY middle school baseball team will open its first-ever season with a home game against St. Stephens at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Englewood Sports Park junior division field.
Nathan Long is the head coach. The Ohio native has 16 players on his roster, including eighth, seventh and sixth grade players.
“We’re not doing playoffs this season,” Long said. “We don’t have enough teams yet for a complete league. But we’re ready to go.”
The Storm have nine games for the season against four teams. They play Imagine School North Port twice, Inspiration Academy of Bradenton three times, and St. Stephens and Venice SKY Academy, both twice.
Despite the lack of teams, the Storm should have strong rivalries with SKY Venice and Imagine North Port. Both are close by the Englewood SKY campus. The rivalry with Imagine should be interesting. Imagine’s head coach is Steve Saborse. Saborse also is the Imagine varsity high school coach and the president of the North Port Little League.
Besides baseball, tennis and golf also will be part of the Englewood SKY spring sports schedule.
