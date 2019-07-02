Migliarni graduates
Alfonso Migliarni of Placida has graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy, a private, independent, college preparatory school, where military traditions help guide cadets to reach their full potential. Migliarni transferred to VFMA for his senior year from Carson Long Military Academy, which closed in 2018.
“The cadets of the class of 2019 have developed into leaders of character who are ready to face any challenge with confidence, strength and honor,” said Col Stuart B. Helgeson, USMCR (Ret.), Superintendent & COO of Valley Forge Military Academy & College. “We wish them all the best as they continue their education and continue to make us proud.”
Migliarni will continue his studies at University of Maryland in the fall.
Rossi on Dean's List
William Rossi of Englewood has been named to the University of Delaware's Dean's List for the Spring 2019 semester. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.33 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
Knights Scholarship
The Knights of Columbus Council 11553 at St. Raphael Church, Englewood, have awarded Katherine Chioe Pannill a $1,000 Scholarship. The scholarship is given to a member of the parish in their senior year of high school who meet the requirements of the council. Katherine will finish her AA this summer and fall semesters at State College of Florida and then will transfer to the University of South Florida.
If you have an item and/or a jpg photo for Englewood Students on the Move, please send an email to Chris.Porter@yoursun.net.
