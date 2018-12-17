Fourth-grade students at Englewood Elementary took a class trip Friday to West Dearborn Street. They walked up to the big, red Santa mailbox at Paradise Exclusive Realtors and mailed their letters to Santa.
Anyone can drop off their letter to Santa at the office, 200 W. Dearborn St.
