On Saturday, more than 250 volunteers helped lay wreaths at Gulf Pines Memorial Park and Lemon Bay Historic Cemetery in Englewood. Each had ceremonies to honor veterans through the Wreaths Across America program held around the country at noon.
The wreaths cost $15 and both cemeteries were well represented. The Gulf Pines service was led by Nancy Carstens and the Lemon Bay ceremony was organized by Deb.
