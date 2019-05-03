ENGLEWOOD — Darwin Judge and Charles McMahon, the last Marines to die during the Vietnam War, have not been forgotten.
Englewood's VFW Post 10178 marked the 44th anniversary of the fall of Saigon this week, when the last Marines, other U.S. personnel and Vietnamese who assisted the U.S. were airlifted out of Vietnam. Judge and McMahon were the last two Marines who died in Vietnam.
"I joined the Marines to kill Vietnamese, but I ended up saving thousands of them — praise the Lord," said Randy Smith, who was one of the last Marines to be evacuated from the U.S. embassy in Saigon.
Smith still carries with him the memory of the Vietnamese who supported Americans but were left behind.
"Even 44 years later, I relive that evacuation," Smith said with his emotions choking the words as he spoke them and recalling the voice of Vietnamese man calling out, "Marine, Marine, you let me go."
Smith also served with Judge and McMahon who were killed in a mortar attack on an American base. With the help of then Sen. Ted Kennedy, their bodies were recovered 10 months later, Smith said.
A remembrance ceremony at the Englewood VFW post is very appropriate. The post itself was named in 2005 for Clyde E. Lassen who grew up in Englewood and earned the Medal of Honor in 1969 for his heroic service as a Navy helicopter pilot in Vietnam.
The Englewood veterans weren't alone. The Rotonda West American Legion 113 honor guard, the Patriot Guard Riders and the Venice Middle School Young Marines Unit participated in the ceremony, which included a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps by the honor guard.
Call to arms
Post Commander Danny Fuson, who served 20 years in the Army, hopes that all veterans — young and old — and their supporters will support and help revitalize the post. It's been a home for veterans since the 1970s, but is now showing its age.
Fuson kicked off what is to be a year-long, major fundraising effort for the post Tuesday. He's also hoping young veterans — those who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere — will join the ranks of the post.
The VFW members have already invested more than $7,000 for electrical and other significant maintenance on the building since January. Smith — a retired Charlotte County elementary school teacher who also worked as an independent residential contractor — estimated the post needs a major refurbishing of its interior.
For more information or to help the post, call the post at 941-474-7516.
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.