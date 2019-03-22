Robert Cardoos is the owner and operator of Chef Robert’s Kitchen at the Englewood Farmer’s Market. “I have been here at the market for seven years. I offer a wide variety of ethnic food including Greek and middle eastern. There is baklava, pita bread, hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Greek olives, and Tabouli to name a just a few things on the menu. I have even cooked for the White House,” said Cardoos. The Englewood Farmer’s Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday at 349 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. For more information, visit
g or call 941-445-9209
