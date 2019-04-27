ENGLEWOOD — A packed house of enthusiastic guests enjoyed great food, refreshing beverages and lively entertainment recently at “Party for a Cause,” hosted by Farlow’s On the Water in Englewood on April 14.
The event was held to promote Suncoast Humane Society and its capital building campaign.
The fun-filled gala occupied the outside patio at Farlow’s and featured live music provided by the Big Bamboo Band.
Members of Suncoast Humane Society’s management team informed guests that approximately $8 million must be raised for a badly needed, new animal shelter and preventive health care clinic.
An additional $2 million is needed for land development, dog-walking trails and pet-socializing areas. Nearly one half of the total project has been raised. The nonprofit organization purchased 11½ acres, just blocks from its present location on San Casa.
Following the festivities, Phil Snyder, Suncoast Humane Society’s executive director, and Terry Marks, director of capital campaign and major gifts, stated jointly, “This wonderful event raised over $6,500 from those in attendance. In addition, it raised much more excitement and interest for our services, programs and capital building campaign. We also were blessed with a very generous contribution and pledges for the campaign.”
Laurie Farlow echoed, “It is such a pleasure to help raise money for such a needed and worthy cause in our community.”
For information on Suncoast Humane Society and the capital campaign, call 941-474-7884 or contact them at www.humane.org.
Suncoast Humane Society has been serving animals and people since 1971. Founded as Englewood Animal Aid Society, the organization’s services and programs were soon challenged to meet the demands placed on them by the pet over-population crises.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.