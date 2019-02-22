Fellowship Church of Englewood held a Widows Luncheon on Feb. 9. This special luncheon was hosted by the Fellowship’s Middle School and High School Ministries, known as Fellowship BLAST and Fellowship FUEL. Twenty-five ladies attended the event and were treated to a morning of delicious food, delightful conversation, entertainment and games. The morning was designed to remind the women in attendance that they are loved, honored, and respected as women of wisdom and faith.
Each widow in attendance was adorned with a rose corsage upon arrival and seated at a table with student hosts/hostesses. The students and their guests engaged in conversation to get to know one another, find common interests, and learn from one another. Card games were played, stories were shared, and many smiles and laughter came from around the tables. As the morning advanced, the student hosts/hostesses served the ladies at their tables and made sure to assist them in any way possible. The goal was to make each woman feel special and loved.
The students used their talents to provide entertainment during the meal. Maya Lamberto blessed the audience by playing “Amazing Grace” on her violin. Encouraging and inspiring poems were read by Coralys Garcia and Lillian Rossell. Elianna Ward concluded the meal with the song, “You Raise Me Up” on her clarinet. As the songs were played, you could hear some of the guests singing or humming along with the soloist. Tummies and hearts were full!
A fun game of bingo concluded the morning. Students and guests played alongside one another. Friendly competition sparked and prizes were given to the winners. Upon conclusion, the ladies of honor were gifted with a handwritten Valentine by the students to remind them how special and loved they are. Goodbyes and hugs were exchanged and the generation gap between the widows and students was shortened. Everyone, of all ages, left feeling renewed and full in their hearts.
The Fellowship BLAST Middle School Ministry and Fellowship FUEL High School Ministry were honored to host the luncheon for the widows of the church. The students respect and realize the value in learning from those who have walked before them. This is just one way the students were able to serve and give back to those who have given to them. This youth ministry meets on Sunday nights at Fellowship Church in Rotonda West. It is free and open to all middle school and high school students.
For more information about this ministry, please call the Fellowship Office at 941-475-7447 or check us out online at www.fcenglewood.com.
Jennifer Heeg is youth director at Fellowship Church.^p
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.