ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Little League baseball organization will have final tryouts for its teams in the major, minor and junior divisions Thursday and Saturday at the Englewood Sports Park.
The tryouts both days for the 8-10-year-old players will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The tryouts for the 11-12-year-olds will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The tryouts for the junior division players (13-year-olds) will follow the 11-12 tryouts.
There are around 140 players signed up for the season so far. Youths can continue to sign up at the tryouts, or on line at Englewoodarea
youthbaseball.com. The Sportspark is at 1300 S. River Road, Englewood.
Following the tryouts, the major division managers will draft players from the 8-12 age group. The rest of the younger players will be picked up by the minor division managers.
The season is scheduled to start Feb. 16. Originally it was supposed to start Feb. 2, but it was pushed back, according to league vice-president Sean Kirsten.
“A lot of kids are playing in basketball (youth YMCA) and wrestling,” Kirsten said. “We pushed the starting date back a couple of weeks so we can get more players out for Little League.
“We hope to have around 200 players out. We should have four major division teams this season. We will have at least one junior division team and possibly two. I will be the manager of at least one.”
Kirsten has teamed with Mike Patrick in coaching the Yard Dogs travel team. Kirsten and Patrick both coached in the Englewood major division last season. Following the regular season and league playoffs, the Englewood major division teams will participate in the Battle of the Border Tournament at North Port’s Atwater Community Park. Teams from Englewood, North Port and Port Charlotte are scheduled to compete. Following the tournament, District 16.
All-Star tournaments will begin in late June.
