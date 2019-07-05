The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary presented their 10th annual Fourth of July fireworks show, the Lightspeed Light up the Sky show for Englewood . Sponsors and VIP guests were given a front-row seat to the fireworks experience at Blind Pass Beach. More than 200 VIPs were in attendance, and thousands watched from beaches, boats and the mainland.

