The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary presented their 10th annual Fourth of July fireworks show, the Lightspeed Light up the Sky show for Englewood . Sponsors and VIP guests were given a front-row seat to the fireworks experience at Blind Pass Beach. More than 200 VIPs were in attendance, and thousands watched from beaches, boats and the mainland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.