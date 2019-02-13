ENGLEWOOD — Robert Broyles uses his art paintings to educate people about endangered species.
Broyles’ watercolor painting of a rhino is on display at Vino Loco, 420 W. Dearborn St. It’s one of several he talked about at Saturday evening’s Art Walk on West Dearborn Street.
“My art will be on display through April,” said Broyles, who teaches at The Ringling College of Art & Design and Hobby Lobby in North Port, and in Venice at Pelican Point and the Island Gallery. “The art will be rotated out so there will be new pieces of art there from one week to another.”
Broyles spoke to 35-year Englewood resident Wendy Gaynor about the colorful rhino painting.
“They are killed for their horns and sold on the black market,” he said. “I paint endangered species, nature and invasive species. They help with conversations about these very important issues in our environment.”
Broyles said his paintings are done through a “Giclee” digital photo process where the ink remains the same color for 70 to 90 years, as long as it’s not placed in direct sunlight.
Broyles said he’s grateful to Vino Loco owner Joyce Colmar for organizing the Art Walk for artists to have their work on display in local businesses.
“This is great for us to meet people and talk about our art,” he said.
At the nearby Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay, 452 W Dearborn St., there was wine, cheese, grapes and lots of art on display.
“We have art shows on Dearborn Street, but this was the first Art Walk organized by Joyce from Vino Loco,” said Stephanie Borchard, president of the Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay. “We love it. We’ve met a lot of new people today. We talked about what we do, who we are and how more people can become involved in the arts alliance.”
Across the street at Golden Mermaid Boutique, Una Lutz and her daughter Rebecca Cross shopped. They enjoyed that some of the stores stayed open a little longer for the art walk.
“We like how you can go into the different stores and have a glass of wine while you shop,” Cross said. “There’s an artist at Vino Loco who is featured in the art walk. It’s a pretty neat event.”
Vino Loco is also sponsoring the 13th Annual Dearborn Street Wine Walk at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 on 420 West Dearborn St. Proceeds to benefit the Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.