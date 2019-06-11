The Englewood YMCA and the Englewood Cats have partnered to bring Englewood a flag football league this summer. The YMCA plays host for the league while the Englewood Cats coaches run the practices. It is a sandlot style league in which players are separated into teams to play games based on who is available to be there in a given week since the summer brings so many varying travel plans for families. Up to 50 kids are participating on any given Saturday.

Play begins at 9 a.m., and the league runs through July 27. For more information and to register, contact Jesse Sullivan at 941-475-1234 or JSullivan@ENGYMCA.org. Visit www.SWFYMCA.org for more information.

