This column is tailored for men, but according to Title Nine IX must offer it to females, also. So, if you are of that gender, you can go ahead and read it.
We are at the peak of the college basketball season. League champions were determined up, down and all around America. The 68 teams that will play in the NCAA tournament have been announced and people throughout the nation are filling out their brackets.
I love the game. When I was in third grade, my older brother Kacy fashioned an iron rim in “farm shop” and we literally nailed it to the barn door. I’d hurry home from school, do my chores and shoot baskets. I’d do that until someone with authority would come and drag me in for supper.
There were two problems back then: First, we had a leather ball that was worn thin. The seams were busted and the rubber bladder protruded. The ball would hit a rock or such. Then you had to patch it, and pretty soon the bladder was one large patch. The second problem was it was 1943, which means World War II was going on, and you couldn’t find a basketball to buy within 100 miles.
I played basketball with the same zest that the postal service delivers mail: “Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night ….” Many a night the ball would be coated with mud. I’d place it behind the coal stove. In the morning it would be dry, but you had to crack the mud off before you could shoot baskets.
Kacy was on the high school team and he’d take me to practice. He’d show me off by putting me deep in the corner and have me shoot from there. I’d have to heave the ball, but I rarely missed.
One December evening, the old ball gave up the ghost. It no longer would hold air.
Well, that’s all I wanted for Christmas, a new ball. As I stated, it was 1943. I stood no chance of getting a basketball. Christmas came. I saw no box that could hold a basketball. Christmas back then was different than now. You’d get perhaps four gifts and your stocking filled. Anyway, my four presents came and went. No ball.
Then, my Mom left, as if she were going to fix breakfast. Moments later she returned with a box that surely could hold a basketball.
I ripped into that box. There it was, a Voit basketball and it was made of rubber. Now rubber was twice as hard to get as leather. I let out a whoop, grabbed the ball, put on my hat and boots and went out to shoot baskets. I was still in my PJs. I shot baskets until someone dragged me off to Christmas dinner.
I’ve always felt that my mother finding that basketball in 1943 was the greatest home-front feat of World War II. That ball and that rim went wherever we went, and I was still playing with them when in college.
Well, I grew up and played basketball in junior high and high school. I attended two different high schools. The first had good basketball but no football team. The second offered both football and basketball, and neither were any good. If I tell you that during my senior year we went 6-16, that should tell you.
I made the freshman team at Ohio State. I was an AYO, which stood for “All You Others.” At 6 feet, I could only play the guard position and I was not good enough as a ball handler. I could see the writing on the wall and didn’t bother to go out as a sophomore.
So I graduated and became the head football coach at Rockford, Ohio. And assistant basketball coach. I was 21.
I have an unblemished record as a head basketball coach.
Our head basketball coach’s wife was pregnant. One Saturday night we were scheduled to play Celina, the county seat, and team much larger than ours. That afternoon I received a call from Ned, our head coach. “Roy, Shelly’s in labor,” he said. “You’ll need to coach both teams tonight.”
I was ready. I can’t recall the JV game, but I certainly recall the varsity game.
I tried everything I knew. I started with man-to-man defense, then went to a man-to-man press, and lastly every kind of zone defense known to mankind: a 3-2, a 2-3, a 1-3-1. You name it.
It wasn’t close. They were just a bigger and better.
As I said, I have an unblemished record as a head basketball coach!
