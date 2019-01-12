We all have childhood memories. Some are delightful and we enjoy going back in time to revisit them. Some are amusing or a little crazy and strange, and others are sadly tragic.
Here are a few long-ago childhood remembrances of three earlier Englewood women that also illustrate the way of life in those early days.
Mae Anderson Davids
Mae Anderson Davids was born in July of 1909. The Anderson family was the first pioneering family to settle on the north edge of Englewood, arriving sometime between 1886 and 1888.
When interviewed by the Englewood Times in 1984, Mae still had vivid childhood memories that revolved around the fact medical help was almost nonexistent at that time. For instance, in 1912, the nearest hospital was in Bradenton.
“When I was about 3 years old, I saw one of my brothers start the fire in the stove with kindling.” Mae unwisely tried to imitate her brother. “My clothes caught on fire and I was badly burned — the doctors didn’t think I would survive.
Mae recounted another memory that so sadly befell her family. As the family was cleaning gravesites in what is now called the Lemon Bay Historical Cemetery, her younger sister Elizabeth, 15 months old, accidentally pulled over a tombstone and was crushed by it.
Mae always had a special love of flowers. She said it was 1958 when she started selling flowers out of her garage. That eventually led to her open Englewood’s first florist shop on West Dearborn, a street she could still remember from the 1920s as not being paved.
Grace Biorseth Platt
Grace Biorseth Platt was 4 years old when her family arrived in Englewood in 1894. They built a homestead opposite where Lemon Bay Shopping Center is now located on State Road 776.
Grace’s father Carl Biorseth had been a newspaper editor and stressed education for his children. Starting in her youth, she was encouraged to keep a journal. From her entries, here are two of her childhood memories that give us a tiny glimpse of the everyday life of a woman, more than 100 years ago, keeping house:
Grace wrote a story about what was not an uncommon problem in earlier days, since our area was abundant with all sorts of snakes. “While we were living in the log house that Dad had build, Mother was frying fish one day. As she put the last piece in the skillet, she set the dishpan down on the floor by the stove, and a black snake fell into it from the ceiling. Guess he got too hot over the stove.”
Grace again showed her sense of humor when she wrote about this following event. “One of Mother’s friends was a lady name Mrs. Capling. One memory I have is of Mrs. Capling riding up to our gate on her milk cow — she was riding like a lady of that time, sidesaddle. After her visit we all went out to see her off on her faithful ‘steed.’”
Grace, in later years attended a female college, an unusual feat for the times, and became one of Englewood’s early school teachers.
Grace Biorseth Platt’s childhood memories are simple but charming writings made all the more unique and valuable by the fact that there are almost no known written accounts of life in early Englewood.
Lois Bartlett Tracy
Lois Bartlett Tracy said in an interview, “A long time ago, my folks lived up in Michigan. Mother had gotten bronchitis, so we were looking for a place to come to in Florida because of the mild winters. We went to Boca Grande for that first winter. As best as I can remember, it was 1913.
“We stayed at the Boca Grande Hotel. We did finally rent a house in Boca Grande, it was on the edge of the golf course which was lined with palm trees. As people played golf, balls would sometimes land up in those trees. The kids my age would climb the trees and get the balls for the golfers, and we would get a shiny dime for each ball we found.
“Once, I remember getting a dime from Mr. Rockefeller. Of course, at the time, those names like Morgan and Rockefeller didn’t mean anything to me.
“We went to school in Boca Grande. I recall one particular teacher we had who, I now realize, kept getting drunk. He would be lying down across the porch a lot. We would go home when this happened. When Mother would want to know why we were home so early, we would say the teacher couldn’t get up because he was resting.
“Another thing I remember, was a photographer who lived there. He had a white donkey with long white hair. I’ll never forget him. I was scared to death of him! That donkey used to chase us and we would scoot under the school building, which was up a ways off the ground. That donkey would get right down on his knees or even on his belly trying to get at us. He was so mean and just hated kids.”
In later years, Lois would become a resident of Englewood. She was a nationally known artist with paintings hanging in museums across the county including the Metropolitan in New York City.
All three of these three extremely interesting women have many descendants living and working in Englewood today.
