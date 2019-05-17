The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library are proud to announce that Jennifer Simpson has been awarded a $2,000 scholarship for the academic school year 2019-2020.
Jennifer is entering her junior year at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Daytona Beach, Florida. Jennifer has attended classes in business and aeronautics, and plans to become a commercial airline pilot.
The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library congratulate Jennifer on her hard work and dedication to her studies. The Friends are proud to support Jennifer in reaching her educational goals.
The Friends selected Joshua Hutcherson, a graduating senior at Lemon Bay High school, for a $2,000 scholarship.
Joshua will be attending University of Florida with a major in nuclear engineering. He enjoys boating, chemistry and engineering.
He has volunteered 468 hours of community service. It is with great pride the Friends award Joshua with this scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.