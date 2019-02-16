The Englewood YMCA basketball league is gearing up for the playoff tournament in the coming weeks. Teams have played together Saturday mornings since mid-December. This year, the YMCA is featuring teams ranging in ages from 5 to 14. The kids are having fun and learning a lot about the game of basketball.
The Englewood Family YMCA is at 701 Medical Blvd. For more information, visit www.swflymca.org, call 941-475-1234, or find their page on Facebook.
