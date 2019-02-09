Thousands were raised at the recent New Paradigm Catholic Charities seventh-annual “Teach a Man to Fish Gala” on Saturday at the Englewood Elks Lodge. With a silent and live auction, supporters were generous to the charity.
New Paradigm, whose motto is “Rebuilding Family Foundations,” allows families to live in transitional housing in Charlotte County for up to three years. During that time, the families pay low rent and save for their own homes. They also undergo budgeting, parenting and other helpful courses to help them transition into living on their own.
To learn more about New Paradigm, visit www.thenpf.org or call 941-681-2194. Their office is at 2800 Placida Road, Suite 111, Englewood.
