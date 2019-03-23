Thank you to everyone who came out for the in-store Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library book sale. It was a huge success and they sold lots of books. All the proceeds go to support programs here at the library.
Spring is here in Florida and it’s time to get out those gardening tools and get serious about putting together a Florida friendly yard. If you’re not quite sure that spring has truly sprung, just look around and notice that nice yellow coating of pollen on everything, especially your car. I can attest to the power of the pollen with my watering eyes and constant sneezing.
The library has lots of resources for you to consult to get your garden started or just fix up what you have. Stop in on Tuesday or Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon to talk to one of the expert Master Gardeners. Florida Master Gardeners are University of Florida-trained volunteer teachers. The program is run through the University of Florida and the IFAS Extension in Charlotte County. They can answer your questions in person at our sessions on Thursday mornings about plants, bugs, trees, and anything horticulture related. The extension service also has many resources listed online such as fact sheets on various plants, fertilizer ordinances, and many other topics of interest. You can find all this information and more at charlotte.ifas.ufl.edu or give them a call at 941-764-4340.
We have a large section of gardening books including a section specializing just on Florida gardening. Here are a couple of our newer gardening books available to check out:
• “Florida Gardening on the Go,” by Lynette Walther.
Walther has put together an easy guide organized by month for your Florida garden. She provides tips and tricks to use to eliminate weeds, bugs or other pests using natural products. This guide is good for people with smaller yards or for visitors that only live here part of the year. Use Florida friendly plants and natural techniques to design a yard that can survive with minimal upkeep.
• “The Less is More Garden: Big Ideas for Designing Your Small Yard” by Susan Morrison.
This book shows you how to take advantage of every inch of yard available. Expert Susan Morrison offers great ideas to ensure that you don’t take on more than you can handle. She has years of experience and provides recommendations for seasonal plants and landscaping materials to make your space your own. You may just enjoy looking at all the pretty pictures showing a multitude of small garden space ideas from around the country.
Far Away Places
Friday at 2 p.m. Dave Bernheisel is back with another program to talk about “Far Away Places.” Dave tells the story of how two old guys joined the Peace Corps and went to Mongolia. The talk addresses the how and why: Why at this age? Why the Peace Corps? Why Mongolia? How did it all turn out?
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
