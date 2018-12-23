ENGLEWOOD — The holiday season is a busy time for most, but Sue McNamara goes into overdrive.
McNamara, an account executive with Doctor's Choice Home Care, coordinates the Englewood Senior Giving Tree program. She arranges to set up a large tree at Heritage Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care Center on San Casa Drive. She finds seniors all over town who are in need of a few things during the holidays, compiles "wish lists" for each, then encourages people to take a list and fill it for seniors.
People take a "wish" from the tree and gifts come pouring in underneath it. This year, McNamara counted 254 gift bags and sorted them all out for distribution to seniors in need.
On Friday, she brought about 180 of them to the Englewood Meals on Wheels office to be distributed to its long list of shut-in clients. Others go to nursing homes, people receiving home care and other "senior friends" in need.
"Some people really went overboard," McNamara said, looking at some large, carefully packed and decorated gift bags that were destined to a Meals on Wheels client. She couldn't stop smiling as she and her daughter brought in bag after bag, utilizing a double-decker food cart to take in a dozen at a time.
The gift bags included lap blankets,
The Senior Giving Tree isn't the only program McNamara is organizing this time of year. She's also stepped up to manage the Doctor's Choice Home Care Holiday Food Drive, with four collection points at doctor's offices all over Englewood.
While she's done collecting for this holiday season, if you'd like to help her, you can contact McManara at 941-270-2505 to see what she needs.
