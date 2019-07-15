ROTONDA WEST — More than 160 golfers registered to play in the 12th Annual Provo Open on Saturday at the Rotonda Hills golf course.
The Provo Open raises money for the Ryon D. Provencher Memorial Fund. Since 2007, the fund has awarded more than $200,000 in scholarships and grants to youth and youth organizations around the local area.
For more information about the fun, visit the organization's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/groups/66901680881/.
For more photos, check out Page 8 of this section.
