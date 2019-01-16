The Rotonda Golf and Country Club hosted its annual Member-Guest weekend Friday through Sunday. The activities teed off Friday with a unique alternating-shot 3-hole shootout. The golf festivities will continued all weekend long for the 90 golfers who registered to play this year.
Grip, rip and gather: Rotonda golf members enjoy weekend of fun at annual event
