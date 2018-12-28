Englewood resident and 2012 Edison State College graduate, Kayla Clarke, a gunner’s mate petty officer first class surface warfare, has re-enlisted in the Navy through 2023. She will be returning home for leave before additional training and her new duty station for the next two years with the Frank Cable in Guam as a Small Arms Marksmanship Instructor. The USS Frank Cable is in the Western Pacific as Commander Seventh Fleet’s mobile repair and support platform.
For the past three years, Clarke has been stationed on the forward-deployed USS Curtis Wilbur. The Curtis Wilbur recently completed a new training cycle as the test platform, Resilient Shield 2018 and Ballistic Missile Defense Exercise. The Curtis Wilbur was also the Navy’s representative for the Shimoda Black Ship Festival and Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s Friendship Day. These training exercises improve interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces. During her time on the Curtis Wilbur, Clarke visited the Philippines, Japan, Guam and China.
The Curtis Wilber is part of the Navy’s Seventh Fleet, headquartered in Yokosuka, Japan, the largest of the forward-deployed U.S. fleets, with 60 to 70 ships, 300 aircraft and 40,000 Navy and Marine Corps personnel supporting security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. In January 2016, Curtis Wilbur sailed within 12 nautical miles of the disputed Triton Island in the South China Sea as part of a planned series of Freedom of navigation operations and in October 2018, she transited the Taiwan Strait along with USS Antietam.
Clarke was recruited from the Port Charlotte Navy Recruiting Office in 2012 and completed Basic Training as well as A and C School at the Great Lakes Naval Training Station in 2013. She has been to Norfolk Virginia and San Diego California for multiple trainings and certifications. Her first duty station was the Southeast Regional Maintenance Center in Mayport, Florida, where she was awarded a Navy Achievement Medal for implementation of process improvements which produced substantial cost savings. Clarke was also awarded Blue Jacket of the Quarter for her volunteer efforts both on base and through community non-profits, as well as taking on extra duties such as joining the Security and Reaction Force.
Clarke is responsible for the operation and maintenance of guided missile launching systems, gun mounts and other ordnance equipment, as well as small arms and magazines. Besides operating the armories and ranges, the GM also handles the security, maintenance, and inventory of command owned small arms weapons, hand grenades, and other pyrotechnics. Gunner’s Mates are also responsible for mounted weapons systems as well such as vertical launching systems, missiles, and torpedoes and are trained and responsible for maintaining handguns.
Clarke’ specialty is in the M2 Browning .50-calier machine gun, 5-inch-54 caliber Mark 45, M242 Bushmaster 25 mm chain-driven autocannon, Phalanx CIWS 20mm Vulcan Cannon, and the Mk-141 missile launcher.
