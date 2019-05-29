When Marie Lucie Raphael graduates this week from Charlotte Technical Institute, it will be the fulfillment of a dream.
That dream started in Haiti years ago where Marie and her husband Hans struggled to cope with the hardships of their native country.
With the impoverished country still unable to recover from a major 2010 earthquake, Hurricane Matthew added to that devastation, making it even harder to escape the country’s poverty.
Every single facet of life in the poorest country in the world was a challenge.
“We vowed we were going to do whatever it took to build a better life,” said Marie. “We were motivated and willing to sacrifice — whatever it took.”
One major sacrifice was leaving their six-month-old daughter behind with Hans’ mother and going to Jamaica to find work.
For three years they took any job they could get before making the leap to come to America.
“At first, we tried living in West South Beach, but it was too expensive. Rents were high and it was hard to get a job,” said Hans.
Their lives changed for the better, he said, after they visited his cousin in Port Charlotte and decided to move there.
“It’s a calm and quiet place, with lower rent and more opportunity for those who want to work,” said Marie.
Her husband was hired by a window company, a job that requires getting up at 3 a.m. for his 12-hour shift. But he’s happy to have the job, he says.
By then they had a new baby and Marie was happy to find a job at South Port Square where she could work around childcare.
Sometimes it’s a little glitch in life that leads to something better.
When a temporary setback led Marie to have to go to St. Vincent’s de Paul’s Food Pantry, she saw a sign about scholarships. “I got excited when I saw it because it’s been my dream to be part of a culinary arts program,” said Marie.
She was even more excited after learning St. Vincent de Paul was awarding her a scholarship to attend the culinary arts program at the Charlotte Technical School. Because the school offers childcare and is close to her apartment, it was a perfect fit.
For the past year Marie didn’t just attend culinary classes. She soared through them, becoming a star student.
Not that it was easy.
Charlotte Boland, president of the Sacred Heart Chapter of St.Vincent de Paul, noted there was a lot of hard work and sacrifice involved.
Marie attended classes five days a week, worked at part-time jobs, volunteered at church and alternated childcare with her husband.
“It was challenging,” she admitted. “But I am grateful for the chance.”
An inventive cook who likes to include Haitian and Jamaican ingredients in her cooking, Marie placed second in a regional culinary arts contest then went on to win third place during state competition.
A member of the school’s National Honor Society, she was selected from among her 71 peers to deliver the speech for the 2019 graduation class.
“This is an incredible story of resilience and determination,” said Charlotte Boland. “Marie and Hans are determined to be productive and self sufficient. They are truly an inspirational couple.”
Marie will soon start work as a chef at South Port Square, becoming the main breadwinner while her husband goes to technical school.
“We will keep working hard trying to better ourselves,” said Marie.
Soon, the daughter they were forced to leave behind in Haiti will join them, answering their longtime prayer.
There’s a one-word plaque in their living room that sums up how they feel. It says: “Blessed.”
“We are truly blessed,” Marie says, and we are so grateful to St. Vincent de Paul for helping make our dreams come true.”
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the SUN. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
