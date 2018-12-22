Betty Baker shares a laugh with her daughter, Sue, and son, Bob at Lock ‘N Key Restaurant & Pub on Monday night. The Baker family was celebrating Betty’s 100th birthday at the newly rennovated restaurant. Baker was born in 1918 and has lived in Englewood since 1976.
