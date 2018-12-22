We all have lots of friends and family on our gift lists each year, but we also need to stretch our budgets. Our Friends of the Library bookstore is a great place to pick up something for everyone on your list. We have children’s books, movies, hardcover books and lots of paperbacks.
If you are looking for a gift that gives back to your community, you could purchase a membership to the Friends of the Library for a friend or family member. A family membership is only $5. You can also purchase at the “Patron” level for $20 or the “Gold Benefactor” level for $50. Both of these memberships are tax-deductible.
Membership fees for the Friends of the Library go to supporting library programs and purchases for library materials and equipment. Friends of the library membership applications are available in the Friends’ bookstore. You can also make a donation in someone’s name directly to the library. For more information on giving back to your library, visit www.youseemore.com/charlottecounty/ and click on the “Support the Library” link.
All library locations are closed Monday and Tuesday in observation of the holidays. Don’t worry about rushing over to the library to return materials over the holiday — we gave everyone a little extra time and no items are due until after Jan. 3, 2019.
We are back open on Wednesday, and Aundrea is here at 4 p.m. with our Family Night. Families with children ages 1 and older are welcome to join us in the meeting room. Come listen to stories and play together. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
I will be at the Englewood Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, handing out library information. Stop by and say hi.
At the library on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to noon, the Master Gardeners are here to help you with questions about your holiday and other plants. Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and pests.
Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m., you may join our volunteer Wendy for a relaxing session of Beginners Yoga. Wendy is a certified yoga instructor and she will help you learn a few of the basic moves of Yoga. Bring a mat, a towel, and a bottle of water with you and wear comfortable clothes. Beginners and those curious about yoga are more than welcome to join us for this easy and gentle program. This is a very popular program and it fills up quickly; please sign up at our online calendar or give us a call.
Drop In Story Time is 11 a.m. Friday. Pick a couple of stories for Aundrea to read in the children’s area of the library. All ages are welcome to attend with a parent or guardian. These great programs are generously sponsored by the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library. You can join the Friends to help support our programs anytime by stopping in and picking up an application in their bookstore.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
