Lemon Bay Garden Club members gathered for tea, sandwiches and prizes at the club. Outgoing officers were honored for their dedication to the club. The group has more than 125 members. They work to instill the love of gardening and respect for the environment by offering educational opportunities, scholarships and plant sales. They also sell cards and crafts designed by members. For more information, 941-474-9068 or visit www.lemonbay gardenclub.org
