An attorney for customers of HD Custom Homes says he is ready to force the defunct company into involuntary bankruptcy.
Al Tannenbaum met with 20 homeowners Thursday at the unfinished home of Janet Carrillo. She and others hired the Sarasota attorney to recover some money from the state Victim’s Recovery Fund.
Carrillo said she hopes to qualify for the funds, because her home was left unfinished by Stephen Dukes and Matt Harden, owners of HD Custom Homes. The construction company closed its doors abruptly in December leaving about 38 families with incomplete homes. HD Custom Homes clients and subcontractors estimate the builders owe $10 million in deposits and services.
“I have my house in Port Charlotte, which I pay $780 a month for, and this unfinished home that I’m paying $690 a month for, in just interest,” said Carrillo. She said she has sinks, but no fixtures, bathrooms and no toilets and a number of other incomplete items she must pay for again after HD closed.
“I was sent a text in July by Stephen saying my house would be completed in 45 days. Now my husband is having to do a lot of the work to finish up.”
Tannenbaum told the group since HD Custom Homes hasn’t filed for bankruptcy, it’s hindering his clients from collecting from the state victim fund. The fund is established for clients who are left with nothing when a builder defaults. To qualify, the homeowners have to try to get their money back from HD Custom Homes through a civil suit. However, without HD Custom Homes filing for bankruptcy, the process is stalled and the clients can’t get the help they need, Tannenbaum said.
“I’ve done this for 40 years,” he said. “The people at the state level know our firm. We are going to try to increase the amount of money in the victim’s recovery fund from the cap which is $500,000 to $1 million because many people have been impacted. We have been able to do it before.”
Tannenbaum said the involuntary bankruptcy process gives all creditors with a judgment against HD Custom Homes the chance to testify at a hearing in Tampa.
“Both of the HD Custom Homes owners must show up,” he said. “Each person gets to speak. A hearing can go 14 hours.”
Once bankruptcy is established, victims can be represented in court. Tannenbaum said the judgement gets thrown out of court. Then the HD Custom Home clients have done their due diligence to qualify as a victim and apply for money from the fund.
“I’m looking to represent about 20 clients,” Tannenbaum said. “Then the money from the fund can be split among the homeowners. There’s a formula. A person who had $150,000 in unpaid bills will receive more than someone who had $75,000. It’s a very tedious process to navigate, but we do it. We go to all of the hearings.”
On Friday, Dukes said he was told he didn’t have to file for bankruptcy.
“I was told it wasn’t necessary if the company is dissolved,” he said in a telephone interview. “I will call my attorney. I wouldn’t mind talking to the attorney who is representing the people against my company.”
Dukes said he doesn’t have any money left.
“After Hurricane Irma (Sept. 10, 2017) the costs of materials skyrocketed and our contracts were at fixed rates,” Dukes said. “I have been working with 10 to 13 customers to try to get their homes done. I just didn’t know the money would freeze so quickly.”
Dukes said he knows no one feels sorry for him. He doesn’t expect them to. His house is for sale. He said he received death threats and said he’s working with Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for protection of his family.
“I didn’t open a business to fail,” he said. “I did stop taking money from people once I realized we couldn’t finish houses. I have worked with subcontractors and banks to get people paid and to release liens. I don’t expect anyone to feel bad for me. I did the best I could to help. I still am working with some of the customers. I used to get 20 texts and calls a day.”
Dukes said he would speak to his attorney about the bankruptcy option.
Tannenbaum said he’s gathering the paperwork to file in Tampa court next week.
“Many of these homeowners have liens against them,” Tannenbaum said. “Some of the liens aren’t valid. We can help people navigate the process. We can also go after some of these banks that may have a liability issue after they paid draws and didn’t verify the sub-contractors were paid.”
