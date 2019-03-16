Support the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library and come to their book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Friends are having an “in store” sale this year with a few tables right outside their store and more deals on the inside. They have many different types of books available including paperbacks, cookbooks, children’s books, gardening books and more. Come early, they sell out fast!
Wednesday afternoon is our next installment of “Advice for your Device.” Do you have a question about one of your electronic devices? iPhone, iPad, Kindle, Android, and more — make an appointment to meet with one of our computer gurus during these sessions for 15 or 30 minutes to get the help you need.
Wednesday at 3 p.m. the Café Philo group meets. This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County. Their topic this week is “Are people happier with more possessions?.”
At 4 p.m., families with children ages 1 and up are welcome to join us for Family Night in the meeting room. Come listen to stories and play together. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Wednesday night at 6 p.m. you can join me for our Third Wednesday Book Club. Our book this month is “The Last Black Unicorn” by Tiffany Haddish.
On Tuesday and Thursday morning, you can bring your plant questions to the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. until noon in the library meeting room. Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and pests.
Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m., you may join our historical staff for a Cookie House Craft. Learn all about the historic Cookie House and then engineer your own. After you make your own cookie house, you can eat it too! This program is part of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) History programs by Charlotte County History Services.
Friday morning you can stop in for story time with Aundrea in the children’s area. Children are encouraged to pick a story or two for Miss Aundrea to read to them and hang out and color or play with some of our new toys.
Friday afternoon we have a special program called “Circumnavigating West Virginia.” Join Dave Bernheisel for an interesting accounting of his river trip. For years, he had dreamed of this trip. It would be taking a boat from Delaware up the east coast to New York, through the Erie Canal into the Great Lakes, by Chicago, down the Mississippi, around Florida and back. In 2002-2003 he and his wife Mary finally did it. The trip, now commonly referred to as “The Great Loop,” took a year and covered more than 6,000 miles and 167 locks. I might not have been Mary’s favorite thing; Dave says it was the experience of a lifetime and they are still together.
Wrap up your week next Saturday, March 23, with Art with Emily at 2 p.m. Join us for a fun, easy step-by-step painting class with self-taught artist Emily. Registration is required so we can plan for enough supplies; please register at the online calendar at www.youseemore.com/charlottecounty/calendar.asp or give us a call at 941-681-3736.
Get active in your community and at your library!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
