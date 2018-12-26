The folks at the Englewood Performing Arts Series presented a crowd-pleaser Dec. 11 with “Highland Way, A Celtic Season’s Greetings."
“Drunken Sailor” was only one selection of a foot stomping seasonal musical journey through Scotland and Ireland that the packed house absolutely loved. Led by Brian Caldwell of Glasgow, Scotland, the band regaled listeners with rousing refrains, odes to love, and songs of wild humor such as “The Golden Stud” and “Coolies’ Reel.”
Next up for EPAS is the folk music of the Kingston Trio on Jan. 8. For information on EPAS, visit www.englewoodpas.org, call 941-473-2787 or email epas1@verison.net.
PHOTOS BY DAVID PULASKI
