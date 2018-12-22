As the holidays are fast approaching (Note to Self: Buy tape and stamps!), I wanted to take a moment and say, “Thank You!” for making this such a memorable year at Elsie Quirk, my very first. From our friendly, knowledgeable staff who always goes the extra mile for their fellow colleagues and especially for our wonderful patrons.
I want to send an extra-special thank you to our caring, dedicated volunteers, who work hard to ensure that our shelves are stocked – literally — to ensure that “The Book You’ve Been Waiting for Years to Read” will someday fall serendipitously off the shelf and into your hands.
Thanks to Elsie Quirk’s enthusiastic, energetic team members, who eagerly and often plumb the depths of their creative imaginations to dream, discover and develop fun, captivating, and informative events, programs, and services for our patrons. Our mantra is “think big, “dream BIGGER,” and “always leave ‘em smiling.”
But most of all, I want to thank you, Englewood, for welcoming this Yankee Librarian (oh no, the secret’s out!) to your beautiful seaside slice of paradise. Thanks for keeping Elsie Quirk “always on your mind,” as Willie Nelson would say.
Have a fun and festive, happy holiday season. Merry Christmas, Englewood!
For more information on library programs, services and resources, visit the library at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.