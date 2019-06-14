NORTH PORT — After watching “Choices and Chances,” on the big screen, members of Holly’s Hope knew teens and their families in North Port could benefit from seeing the movie.
The movie was produced in schools and other locations in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda and Englewood. The producer, Elizabeth Tracy of Charlotte County CC-TV, worked with Charlotte Behavioral Healthcare, Drug Free Charlotte County and the Charlotte County Fire and EMS and the Sheriff’s Office and Fawcett Memorial Hospital. It covers bullying, cutting or self harm, suicidal thoughts, missing teens, drug use, distracted driving and traumatic injuries. It also helps families talk about real-life situations and feelings. Some of the teens become confident, stop blaming themselves and deal with their depression.
Members of Holly’s Hope approached North Port High School principal Brandon Johnson asking that “Choices and Chances” can be shown at the school in the fall.
“We were concerned about the well-being of North Port High students,” said Joan Morgan, co-founder of Holly’s Hope. “Depression is the number one health issue in the world. We are spending millions protecting students at school from a shooter, but are not spending our resources on the fact that one fifth of the students in our classrooms are suffering from depression. We need help. Talking and caring for those with depression can save a life. Blinders are no longer acceptable. The problems are being talked about everywhere and they impact us all.”
Holly’s Hope intends to show the film at a city facility before NPHS students see it, so parents and other students can preview it.
Holly’s Hope members invited Tracy to a board meeting last month. She explained behind the scenes of the movie which was written by her husband, Keith, 72. A few days later, Michael died unexpectedly.
Tracy returned to meet with the board this week and offered to help Holly’s Hope with the showing of the film at NPHS. She has promotional materials and a willingness to go to other schools to share the message. Holly’s Hope will be a the Back to School Expo in August. Tracy said she would go too.
“The movie touches on many of the issues that are impacting many of our youth,” Morgan said. “Elizabeth said after Keith’s recent death, she is more determined than ever to push the message of this film and to distribute it everywhere possible. ‘Choices and Chances’ needs to be available in all schools and available to all members of society. It’s a must-see film.”
“I am so happy that Holly’s Hope has embraced ‘Choices and Chances’ in North Port,” Tracy said. “We intended to show it throughout the region. We were in Fort Myers already. We’ve been to Englewood and Port Charlotte. We are contacting churches and other groups who want to show the movie. We are willing and able to help. We have materials to promote the movie. We have a trailer people can view to get an idea about the movie.”
Holly’s Hope is going to be putting together a kit with contact information and needed support supplies for students and residents.
“Contribution to help this project or help with Choices and Chances will be very welcomed,” Joan Morgan said. “We want to give a huge thank you to all who have supported and are beginning to reach out to others who need help. Without the overwhelming support of our caring community and the use of local facilities these programs couldn’t be provided. We need your help and support. We need your ears to hear cries for help and your heart to reach out to others.”
Holly’s Hope Board Members voted to donate $100 in memory of Keith to help Tracy promote “Choices and Chances.”
Teen court
The group is making great strides. They’ve brought Teen Court, real-life consequences in a court room setting for at-risk students, to North Port.
“Teen court is held at City Hall in North Port now,” Morgan said. “We are thrilled how well it’s going. I spoke to (former Sarasota County commissioner) Christine Robinson about the North Port sessions. She said they are going very well. We are sorry that there has to be a teen court, but sometimes catching bad and dangerous behaviors early and treating the troubled teen and his or her family with dignity is the exact way to help turn things around. Teen Court also offers free counseling for teens and their families. We are so thankful for the support of the City of North Port and Heather Todd and her staff that directs the program.”
The mission
Holly’s Hope was organized after the tragic suicide of Holly Morgan Fisher, a beloved Mom, wife, daughter, teacher, coach, community volunteer and constant student advocate.
“Holly gave her every ounce of her energy to help others, but sadly refused to get help for herself,” Morgan said. “Grief over the loss of such an amazing icon prompted the caring city of North Port to organize Holly’s Hope. Holly’s Hope mission is to ‘educate, empower and heal our community from the inside out, one step and one life at a time.’”
Holly’s Hope is a support group for all ages to help with a number of issues. With the support and help of numerous dedicated volunteers Holly’s Hope has promoted or has been responsible for many projects over the past several years.
Holly’s Hope member Amy Vogel has also conducted a number of programs called Safe Talk, Taking Saves Lives and most recently Teen SafeTALK. These programs will continue to be presented in our area and are open to the public. These programs will make you more aware of the needs of others and can save lives. All these programs are sponsored by Holly’s Hope.
Holly’s Hope has set up a “Survivors of Suicide” group which meets at at 6 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month at New Hope Church, 5600 Biscayne Drive. This group provides comfort and support to those grieving from this horrific loss. Anyone who feels this group can help them is invited.
Holly’s Hope meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. We need your help and your ideas. We have to help each other. Everyone is welcomed.
