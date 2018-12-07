ENGLEWOOD — On Nov. 26, Englewood Community Hospital presented Myakka River Elementary School with emergency bags for each of their classrooms and other special area classrooms of the school.
In an effort to ensure teachers are prepared for a Code Red event, each classroom and special area classroom — Physical Education, Music, Art, Media & STEM Lab — will now have a first aid bag complete with first aid supplies, classroom roster and additional emergency information.
This initiative came alive after the summer emergency preparedness drills to ensure that the schools are prepared and comfortable in various emergency situations. The idea of having a quick grab bag on the door at all times was one way for the teachers to feel prepared. Englewood Community Hospital is proud to collaborate with Myakka River Elementary School on this initiative.
