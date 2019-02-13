The missus and I are not much into high-falutin’ social events. Especially since for 17 years the highlight of our week was a get-together of the coaches and their wives after a football or basketball game: chili and hot dogs. And if we didn’t win, that was not a lot of fun.
Oh, one night on New Years Eve, I did go outside and shoot the shotgun in the air.
However, there are three social events we happily attend. All three are fundraisers, and none are exactly inexpensive.
The first is “Cooking For Kids.” It’s a Big Brothers/Big Sisters event. Various restaurants bring their wares to the Event Center. There are food stations on each side of the big room, and one can go around and have as many samples as one wishes. Delicious! There is also a silent auction. This fundraiser is one of the best events of the year.
Many of you know about Big Brothers Big Sisters, but did you know that we mentor at the various local schools, also? That’s what I do. I mentor at Lemon Bay — have since the program's inception which could be 10 years or more ago — I forget. But I have never forgotten the boys I have mentored.
Some years I have mentored two or three boys. Most of the boys I’ve had are struggling somewhere with their lives, either at home, work or school or all three. I’ve never had a disrespectful boy. I had a boy from last year who I was to finish this year, but he is now home-schooled. But just a few days ago I received an e-mail from Natalie Anderson advising me that I had a match. It’s a very rewarding program, and if you are interested, Natalie’s number is 941-473-4003.
The Toast of the Coast is our second social event. This is hosted by the Lemon Bay Conservancy. The Conservancy’s aim is to protect Lemon Bay. In addition, a decade or so ago, the Conservancy purchased Wildflower, a downtrodden 83-acre golf course, and is turning it into a preserve. When finished, it will have several miles of hiking trails, picnic tables, educational programs, two lakes for tarpon to spawn in, grow up and migrate to the Gulf, plus many native plants, a butterfly garden and alligators. But no Brazilian peppers. The only vegetation allowed will be natural. A big order. Generally the work is physical and if you are not in shape you soon will be.
Sherrie was under the weather this year, so I “toasted the coast” with our son, Brad. The salmon patties were superb. I soon spread the word to our tablemates, volunteer Joe Gallagher and his lovely wife, Kathryn, Hugh Havlk and Martha Hoover – president and secretary respectively of the Greater Charlotte Harbor Sierra Club, and we had them working overtime at the salmon patty station. At the silent auction, I bid on a wonderful painting of a Monarch butterfly, but got outbid. Phone Eva Furner at 941-830-1063 to volunteer to turn this wonderful project from thought to reality
The Tennis Ball is last, but certainly not least. It benefits the Suncoast Humane Society. It’s held at the Boca Grande Country Club in January. You all know the work the Society does, and it needs money to help take care of the many animals that come and go through their facility. They need about everything, including food, litter, towels, pillows, volunteers and money.
The Tennis Ball raises several thousand dollars annually through donations, the silent auction and a live auction. The food is great, too, although Sherrie looked in vain for what she likes best — volunteers coming around with plates of hors d’oeuvres.
I’m on my 19th year with the Humane Society and hope to make 20. There are many tasks to perform there and you can take your choice. There are dogs to walk, cats to cuddle and rabbits to stew (just kidding). There are cages to clean and dog runs to wash out. Actually, there is something for everyone and your set of skills.
Most importantly they are raising money for a new facility. The land as been purchased and the Society waits for people like you and me to build it. Call volunteer services manager Dawn Froncek to volunteer your time, and director of capital campaign Terry Marks to volunteer your money.
So there you have it, three places to do good works — and have fun, too.
Welcome aboard.
