NORTH PORT — The first-ever baseball game between Englewood SKY Middle School and Imagine School North Port had a little bit of everything Wednesday night — big defensive plays, clutch hitting and a big rally.
The host Imagine School Sharks rallied from a 6-1 deficit to take a 7-6 victory in a six-inning contest at the Atwater Community Park.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Aiden Wade belted a two-run single to center field to give the hosts the victory. Earlier, the Sharks scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to close within one run at 6-5. The Storm made several throwing errors in the inning to aid the Sharks’ rally.
The Storm started out the game in the top of the first inning like they were going to run away with the game. Donte Taylor belted a double to score C.J. Kniceley with the game’s first run. Kniceley also had doubled to reach base. Taylor then scored on a wild pitch and Englewood SKY scored three more runs in the inning for a 5-0 advantage. Then, the Storm pulled off a triple-play in the second inning that brought their supporters to their feet.
Taylor grabbed a line drive at shortstop, and then threw the ball to Brady Kern at second base for the second out. Kern then completed the triple play with the throw to Jeremy Williams at first base.
The Sharks scored their first run in the bottom of the third inning, but the Storm came back with a single run in the top of the fourth inning for a 6-1 lead.
But the Storm couldn’t get any more runs.
Cooper Boggess was the starting pitcher for the Sharks, followed by Wade. Boggess also is a standout player for the North Port Little League Tigers who are unbeaten. Aiden McNanna was the starting pitcher for the Storm, going the first five innings. Taylor relieved him in the sixth inning.
There were other good defensive plays in the game by both teams. The Sharks pulled off a couple of big double plays while the Storm’s Bryson Vaughn grabbed a screaming line drive at first base.
“We just kept coming back,” said Sharks co-coach Jon Waterhouse. “We made some mistakes but came back strong.”
“Mental errors hurt us again,” said Storm head coach Nathan Long. “We were really by them tonight.”
Englewood SKY will host Imagine School in the rematch Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Englewood Sports Park. Before then, Imagine will host Venice SKY at 4 p.m. Monday at the Atwater complex.
