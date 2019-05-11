For years, I’ve had an eye-catching bougainvillea bush covering my front fence.
The guy who mows my lawn kept asking me to cut it down because it scratches him. He also claims thorns from the plant always seem to find their way into the tires on his mower.
I made a better effort to keep the bush trimmed but said I would never cut it down.
“Never” arrived a lot sooner than I thought.
Because we needed a new fence behind the bougainvillea bush, the whole thing had to be removed.
A landscaper came in and cut it all down. To remove the deep roots that were there for a decade, he needed a chain that he pulled with his pick up truck.
I hated to see the bare spot that was once a riot of color.
But I had to smile when I took a close look at the ground this week. One lone bougainvillea sprig is now gallantly growing. Obviously, there was a still a bit of root somewhere.
That little bit of nature offers a lesson.
There are times when we think all is lost and we can’t go on. Yet it’s amazing how we eventually can find new life from a bit of root that was planted inside of us.
Often, it’s our mother who planted the values that sustain us.
Just when we think we have nothing, new growth springs forth in surprising ways.
We all have roots planted in us by our parents, our extended family, our background and our personal history. They are permanent influences we may not think about. But nonetheless, our roots can resurface to help us at crucial times.
I have my roots in the coal regions of Pennsylvania. I am forever grateful to carry those roots with me no matter where I roam.
Foremost in those roots is the strength I’ve gained from a strong mother.
My mother never lectured about family values. She lived it, showing me through her example unselfish love and care. Through every stage of life having a caring mother is a priceless gift.
Nearly all my family is gone, but they are with me always, living in my heart and sometimes springing to life in my mind right when I need it.
My mom was like that bougainvillea bush. Her roots were severed when she and my father divorced. He went on to find another wife and another family, giving my mother no money for child support.
Like that plant in my yard that was left rootless, she had to find ways to survive. She did it admirably well, giving us strong roots, a stable home and strong family values.
When I was younger I didn’t realize the sacrifice she had to make to support two children without any help. She worked two jobs, leaving early in the morning for her factory job then rushing home to make us a home-cooked meal before she rushed off to her waitressing job.
It is in remembering my mother’s strength that I often find my own.
Although she passed away 10 years ago, I love and admire her more with each passing year. I wish I told her that more often when I still had the chance.
I’m going to protect that little sprig still in my yard. Somehow, it tells a tale about survival.
The unexpected new growth also tells me we never know what will come into our life from a bit of root planted there long ago.
Happy mother’s day to all the strong mothers out there who may be unheralded as they plant roots that may spring to life in surprising ways.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.