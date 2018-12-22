The town of Englewood was to benefit greatly from the marriage in 1896 of Punta Gorda widow-lady Mrs. Lampp and Mr. Kelley, an Englewood pioneer.
The reason being, Mrs. Lampp brought to Englewood her four sons from a previous marriage. All were smart, ambitious and seemed to have maturity and good senses of responsibility at young ages. All would contribute greatly to the building and development of Englewood.
The four young men were Wade, Wilber, Jesse and Stanley. Wade — or “Hamp,” as he was called — was the captain of the “J. W. Booth.” In 1916, the Booth became the main schooner bringing supplies into Buchan’s Landing, Englewood’s only store, once a month from Tampa
Wilber Lamp was one of the area’s earliest mail carriers, picking it up on horseback at the Cattle Dock on the Myakka River. In later years he was known as an excellent boat builder and was one of the first hydroponic vegetable growers in Florida.
Jesse “Pat” Lampp became a prominent builder in early Englewood. Several of the homes he built remain today.
The fourth and youngest brother was Alston Stanley Lampp, who was 9 years old when his mother remarried. He was known as a very bright young man. He had already shown good business sense by the fact at 7, he had built a good paper route in Punta Gorda, which he was displeased about having to leave behind when he moved with his his mother to Englewood.
In 1896, educational opportunities were at a minimum locally. Several families in Englewood chose to send their children elsewhere for schooling. Stanley’s mother and Mr. Kelley decided to sent Stanley to an Orlando boarding school, which he attended for seven years.
Soon after that, Stanley served in the State Militia for two years, as had his bother Wilber.
By 1913, he was most likely working in building. Perhaps that is how he met Mrs. Winifred Watson when she wanted some work done on her house.
Not much is knowN about Mrs. Watson, was she a divorcee or a widow? It is known she owned several large pieces of property, and one piece had a fine house on it which was referred to as the Ferbeck home. In 1914, Stanley, then 27 years old, married Winifred who was thought to be a bit older than Stanley. They proceeded to renovate her house, added a second story, and opened and operated a hotel they named The Tamiami Lodge.
The hotel was extremely successful during the winter months, catering to sportsmen who came for the excellent hunting and fishing in Englewood.
In 1922, a local landmark event happened at the hotel. Stanley and his brother Wilber installed a Delco Light Plant, which brought the first electric lights to Englewood. The Lampp boys soon followed that big event with the installation of a pumping system, which produced hot and cold water for the hotel guests, an amenity Stanley loved to brag about.
However, in 1925 Winifred and Stanley divorced, and the hotel was sold.
In 1914, Stanley and Wilber had purchased a 1914 Model T Ford, which had been driven to town by another resident named Jim Cross. It was the talk of the town, Englewood’s first car. Stanley had evidently taken over Wilber’s duties as mail carrier and the town was horrified when he announced he was going to use his new car to pick up the mail. There were no real roads going to the Cattle Dock on the Myakka river, only rough cow trails. Residents were sure the car couldn’t get through and they would never get their much-valued mail. However, only twice in three years did Stanley let the town down with no mail delivery and that was due to bad storms, not the car.
Stanley also became the first person in town to own a phonograph, which he often took to town picnics and other events.
Grace Biorseth, daughter of one of Englewood’s early pioneer families remembered, “One day Stanley brought home this little phonograph, it had records. The records were cylinders that slipped onto a rotating arm, and the needle went back and forth as the cylinder turned, producing the music. We were always glad to have Stanley share his music with us.
Stanley Lampp passed away in December 1960. What an interesting legacy he left. Beside being the first person in town to own a car and phonograph, he was the first elected mayor of Englewood during the short period of time the town was incorporated in the late 1920s. In that same time period, the town had a bank and he was one of the directors of the short-lived Englewood State Bank. He started several subdivisions, Englewood Park, New Point Comfort, Rocky Creek, among others. Most however did not survive the bust that followed the Florida land boom.
Englewood resident Shelly Lampp Babington says her earlier family member, Stanley, was known to be extremely philanthropic. Some of his gifts to the town in the 1920s included donating property for the building of the new school on West Dearborn Street, The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club, and Englewood’s first church building, a Methodist Church.
In 1927, Stanley remarried. Her name was Mary Mahan. They would develop a large ranch, a little east of town, named the Lazy L Ranch and raised Red angus cattle.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.