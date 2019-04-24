A unique agenda for writers to read their works and share with others is the monthly Writer's Tea. It takes place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Port Charlotte Library, 2280 Aaron St., next to the Cultural Center. It's held year-round.
The Writers Tea is worth the drive to share writing — and to share the wonderful treats members bring. Whether it is a month with the table loaded with homemade goodies, or one filled with store-bought contributions, there is always tea and bottled water and lots of conversation and fun.
They do a brief announcement of writers activities around the community and then start reading, taking turns around the tables. Each one reads for about three to five minutes. Depending on the numbers on any given day, they do a couple of rounds and then break for tea and treats.
The group had about 14 men and women, all contributors of reading poems, short pieces, both fiction and non-fiction, and chapters from novels.
Arlene Kincaid, who hosts the group, does a good job of keeping the meeting moving along. She has a good sense of when to call for a reader to break — usually two to five minutes. The good thing is that since the reader will have a chance to continue in the next round, the continuity isn’t lost.
There are quite a few authors with several self-published books — some even have a series or theme-related books. As a writer and writing teacher, I see that saying the members are serious about writing. So many times, I have seen people start a novel and stop somewhere, never to finish. There are others who write the book and never bother to put it out.
I was impressed with the variety of topics covered by writers. In the hour I visited, some topics were gun control, mid-century historical fiction, several poems prompted by artwork and a cute ditty from Arlene, “The Computer.”
"Did you read about the oldest computer? It can be tracked back to Adam and Eve. It was an Apple, but it had a very limited memory. Just one byte, then everything shut down!!"
Next meeting will be 1 p.m. May 21 at the Port Charlotte Library.
The group does not require copies to be handed out. Meeting are free.
One member, Paul Holmes, leads a writers group called Writers Helping Writers. It's for reading help and getting feedback. It meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St. The next meeting is May 7.
So while the traffic is not so bad, this summer would be a good time to visit the groups to the east and south of Englewood, along with attending our local May OWOW meeting, which will have two helpful segments.
Bob Ivey will be discussing the subjects of conflict and character arc to help us all with our writing. And Ruth White will share a sector method from Right-Brain Writing. White says the method has helped her when she is stuck with description. This meeting will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 11 in the meeting room at Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 Access Road, next to Tringali Center.
Come to discuss timely topics to inspire thinking and writing on Wednesdays at Cafe Philo at 3 p.m. at the Englewood Charlotte Library. Here are some upcoming topics:
• May 1, In the field of psychology, cognitive dissonances the mental discomfort experienced by a person who holds two or more contradictory beliefs, ideas, or values. This discomfort is triggered by a situation in which a person’s belief clashes with new evidence perceived by the person.
• May 8, The Philosophical impact of various colors. An example of commodification is the colors red, black, and green, which are the colors of the African Liberation Army. For people of African descent these colors represent red (the innocent bloodshed of Africans), black (African people) and green (stolen land of Africa). Find out what PINK can do.
• May 15, What is free will and do we have it?
There is no charge to attend any of the events mentioned and everyone is welcome.
It is not too late to get a free copy of the Roald Dahl short story “Man from the South” for the fiction discussion, set for 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the conference room at the Englewood Charlotte Library. No literary background is needed and everyone is welcome to the interesting discussions. The meeting and material are free. Email me at tamiamifl@comcast.net and request the Dahl selection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.