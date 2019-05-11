Englewood’s Branded Heart Stables was the site of the first-ever Derby Day fundraiser on April 27.
The event was hosted by the newly formed Englewood Fillies and raised money for two local nonprofits, Branded Heart Stables and Englewood Beach Waterfest, which supplied hundreds of hours of volunteer manpower to set up and run the event, and provide cleanup when it was over.
The sponsor was Ron Smith of State Farm in Englewood. The event also featured more than a dozen restaurants that showcased food, including Mango Bistro, LaStanza Restaurant, The Waverly, Snook’s Waterside Grill, Howards Restaurant, Lock ‘N Key, Vino Loco, Farlow’s on the Water, Englewoods on Dearborn, SandBar Tiki & Grille, The Lighthouse Grille and Joe Maxx Coffee Company.
Co-sponsors included Cape Haze Marina, Ables Marine, Michael Saunders & Company, Port Charlotte Honda Volkswagen, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Halvorson Homes, Key Agency, Englewood Community Hospital, Palm Trends Marketing, Davis Roberts Boeller Rife, Hooked on Sup, Englewood Sun, Amber Craft Paradise Exclusive Realty, Rothco Signs & Design Inc., Throroughbred Golf Carts, Ivy’s on Dearborn, Quality TV, Mike Douglass Plumbing, Michael J. Looney Electrical and Rowley Insurance Agency.
Kathy Genth, owner of Branded Heart, oversaw the fun with her nephew Leland Genth. Her miniature therapy horse Hope was honored with a wreath of roses after the race.
