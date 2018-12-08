The 12th annual Rotonda West Christmas HolidayParade stepped off right on time Dec. 1.
The popular parade attracted its usual thousands of spectators as it looped its 2.9 miles.
Many community organizations participated with floats and marchers, and food pantries gathered canned goods brought by hundreds of the parade-watchers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.