One of the things they teach every Leadership Englewood class is how you can increase awareness and raise some money for a worthy cause in the community.
It’s pretty basic. The group decides on a nonprofit and then how they want to raise money.
Almost always it’s a fun event. The members throw themselves into planning it, identifying sponsors, divvying up the tasks, spreading the word, “prepping the venue” and all the other million things there are to do. It’s hard work, fun, often eye-opening, and it builds relationships. It also helps an organization or two that really needs it.
For instance the Boys & Girls Club of Englewood. I was a member of the Leadership Englewood Class of 2017 — pretty sure the best class yet — and that’s the organization we chose. We found out they needed a van to get kids from all of the schools they serve to the after-school program at their club in McCall Plaza. (Oh, that place. We’ve got to get them a new place. That’s another column.)
Anyway, it makes sense. They have to get kids from Myakka River Elementary, Vineland Elementary and L.A. Ainger Middle School. They have a small bus, but they really needed a van, mainly to serve students in the north end of town.
I write “needed” because they have one now, thanks in a big part to our Leadership class. Two years ago, our class had a fundraiser called Fashion with a Passion, Lunch with Lilly Pulitzer and Friends at beautiful Boca Royale Golf & Country Club. It was a huge success. We sold every ticket. We had a great auction. Even the 50/50 raffle was huge.
(Disclaimer here: I am not taking any credit. I didn’t know who Lilly Pulitzer was when it was first brought up at a meeting. Google showed me the beautiful hot pink and bright green and turquoise patterns on awesome dresses, blouses, caftans. These guys may be on to something, I thought.)
After clearing expenses and making our obligated honorarium to the Englewood Chamber’s own nonprofit fund, our class gave the Boys & Girls Club more than $14,000 toward a new van. A sizable donation from the chamber’s Manasota Mystique event sealed the deal. The club has serious wheels.
There are lots of good fundraisers going on. Englewood is truly great at this. People work hard to put something together, they have a big party and everyone shows up to contribute and have fun at the same time.
This weekend’s Spring Fine Arts Festival is one, put on by our friends at the Rotary Club of Englewood. The Kiwanis Club and Elevate Englewood are doing a Chili Cook-Off and Cornhole Combats Cancer tournament on April 6. The guys at the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary will have their second Nautical Fest and Flea market April 13-14. And a new group this year, the Englewood Fillies, are having a Derby Day on May 4. (May the Fourth, indeed, be with them.)
Now, here’s one more. The Leadership Englewood Class of 2019, one of my favorites, is having a fundraising Luau on May 18 at Crestwood Ranch. These guys will make it great. There’ll be a pig roast and food trucks, games and activities for the little ones, and it benefits three really cool organizations: Meals on Wheels of Englewood, the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and Project Phoenix of Englewood. Send an email to Leadership Englewood19@gmail.com if you want to help.
Looks like another plan is coming together.
Chris Porter is editor of the Englewood Sun. You can reach him at Chris.Porter@yoursun.com or 941-681-3022.
