The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library are having a big blowout sale in their bookstore and it continues until the end of January.
The Friends Bookstore is in the library lobby and the hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Stop in for great deals on hardcover books, paperbacks, music CDs, DVDs, children’s books, puzzles and more. While you are there you can join the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library for only $5. The proceeds from the bookstore are used to pay for library programs and supplies, and scholarships for local high school students. Come buy something fun for yourself or someone else and help support a worthy cause; cash or checks only please.
Our Friends of the Library organization has recently undergone a complete change in their board due to some of our longtime officers moving out of the area. They are excited about revitalizing the group and organizing more fun programs and fundraising events to support the library and their scholarship fund. They are always looking for new members for their group and more help to volunteer in the Friends of the Library bookstore. If you are interested in joining the group or helping out in the bookstore for a few hours a week just stop in and talk to one of our current friendly bookstore volunteers.
Counselors from SHINE are available to assist with Medicare enrollment from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays. SHINE stands for Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders. It’s a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and your local Area Agency on Aging. Specially trained volunteers can assist you with your Medicare, Medicaid, and health insurance questions by providing one-on-one counseling and information. SHINE services are free, unbiased, and confidential. Please call the Elder Help Line to schedule an appointment at 866-413-5337.
Tax season is coming up and I just wanted to remind everyone that you can find all tax forms on the IRS website at www.irs.gov. The IRS has not sent out paper returns to individual tax payers or post offices in many years. You can download and print the forms from their website or you may place a request online to have paper forms delivered to you by mail at www.irs.gov/forms-pubs/forms-and-publications-by-us-mail. You can also call the IRS to place a form order at 800-829-3676. If you don’t have a printer at home, you can stop at the library and use our public computers to print out forms for 20 cents a page. Per the IRS website, there is a new 1040 form that is replacing forms 1040A and 1040EZ that is supposed to be shorter and easier to complete. AARP provides free tax preparation assistance at various locations in our area. To find free tax help near you check out their locator link at tinyurl.com/h62fr9b.
Lemon Bay Fest programs are here at the library. Stop in and pick one up or view the program at lemonbayhistory.com.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
