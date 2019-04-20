ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Junior Mantas seventh-grade boys basketball team came back from a bad first day to win the championship in the Charlotte County Shootout tournament at Port Charlotte High School on Sunday.
The Junior Mantas lost their first two games Saturday before winning twice in the brackets Sunday for the championship. They were seeded 15th going into the brackets, then defeated the fourth-seeded Fort Myers Futures 62-27 behind Luke Newcomb’s 27 points and 16 rebounds. Cody Mayes added 18 points and 15 rebounds for the winners.
The Junior Mantas then won the championship with a 59-49 victory over the Lehigh Blue Devils. Newcomb had his best game ever, scoring 41 points and pulling down 20 rebounds. He finished with 112 points and 65 rebounds in just four games. Mayes added 8 points and 17 rebounds and has improved greatly since the season began.
“Luke had a great tournament,” said Junior Mantas head coach Bobby Bounds. “He had a fantastic game in the finals.”
Newcomb was named most valuable player. Cooper Benedict and Amry Wells of the Junior Mantas were named to the all-area team. The entire Junior Mantas team clicked and played together in Sunday’s games.
The Junior Mantas fell to Port Charlotte 72-46 and Atlanta Balkman Elite 77-53 in the Saturday games.
The Junior Mantas sixth-grade team lost all three of its games, but played competitively. Point guard Mikey Munz was the leading scorer in all three games for the Junior Mantas.
A total of 182 teams participated in the two-day tournament. Games were played in gymnasiums all over Charlotte County and some in Sarasota County. The Junior Mantas probably will have a home game sometime next week, but the date and opponent hasn’t been determined yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.