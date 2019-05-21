PORT CHARLOTTE — The Englewood boys Junior Mantas boys seventh-grade basketball team will compete in the prestigious Super Qualifier tournament Saturday in Orlando.
The tournament is a state qualifier with probably the top 10 teams in each age division qualifying for the tournament June 1-2 in Fort Myers. The Junior Mantas won't participate in the state tournament as they will be at the Embry Riddle Basketball Camp June 2-6.
"There are at least 120 teams signed up for the Super Qualifier this coming week," said Junior Mantas head coach Bobby Bounds. "We always go to the Embry Riddle camp along with the (Lemon Bay) high school players because it helps our kids get ready for high school basketball after playing at L.A. Ainger."
The Junior Mantas seventh-grade team has had an outstanding season as they have won three major tournaments and finished second in two others.
Luke Newcomb has been the top standout for the team this season. He has averaged double figures in both scoring and rebounding, and scored 42 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in one game at the Charlotte Classic two weeks ago. The Junior Mantas won the championship in that tournament.
Cody Mayes, Cooper Benedict, Amry Wells, Joey Scott and Kaden Kier have been other Junior Mantas standouts this season.
"We have been ranked eighth in the state in our division," Bounds said. "But we may have gone up to fifth place after winning our last championship (the Charlotte Classic)."
The Embry Riddle Camp is at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach. Bounds have taken the older Junior Mantas player up there for several years to help them get ready for tougher competition. The camp involves everything from fundamentals to team competition.
Most of the Junior Mantas players also participated in the Charlotte County middle school track and field championships at Charlotte High School Saturday. They helped L.A. Ainger win the county championship.
