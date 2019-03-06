The youth soccer program in Englewood continues to flourish. Games are played during the spring season under the lights on Friday nights at the Englewood Sports Complex. A record number of kids — 360 altogether — ranging in age from 5-16 are playing on one of 36 teams this season.
For more about the Englewood Youth Soccer Association, check out their page on Facebook, www.facebook.com/groups/264715846930/
