The Englewood Tennis Club summer camps are underway. The club offers weekly summer camps for kids of all ages and experience levels. Each week there are instructional camps for ages 5-9, 11-13, and a tournament training camp for the more experienced players.
For more information about the Englewood Tennis Club or their summer activities please visit www.englewoodtennisclub.com. The Englewood Tennis Club is at 2280 Englewood Road.
