Local kids are learning how to sail this week at the Englewood Sailing Association's youth summer camp. Several of the kids are learning to sail for the very first time while the more experienced sailors help as coaches. The camp takes place at Indian Mound Park.
The ESA is planning adult sailing class for those 18 and over. The class will be held over two weekends, July 20-21 and July 27-28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. The only prerequisites are the ability to swim and the desire to sail.
Class will be held at the ESA Sailing Center at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Registration is open at the Englewood SKY Family Y. ESA instructors are certified through U.S. Sailing and trained in CPR and First Aid. For additional information contact Rosemary at 941-223-9807 or visit englewoodsailing.org.
