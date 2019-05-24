PUNTA GORDA — The L.A. Ainger Middle School boys track and field teams came home with the first-place team honors in the Charlotte County middle school meet Saturday at Charlotte High School.
The boys won the championship for the third straight season, scoring 52 points. Second-place Murdock had 34.
Sean Perry was prehaps the top star for the Cougar boys. He won the 1600 meters and 800. His time of 5:24 in the 1600 meters is outstanding and just one second off the school record.
"That was one of the most dominating performances in recent distance event memory," said L.A. Ainger assistant coach D.J. Keisling of Perry's effort.
Josh Burns also finished first, winning the 200 in 25.3, and finishing second in the 100. The boys 4x400 relay of Luke Newcomb, Marcus Lopez, Ryan Mickey and Cooper Benedict won with a big lead over second-place Murdock.
Newcomb was second in the 400 and fifth in the long jump. Tanner Martin was third in the 800 and fourth in the 1600. Benedict took third in the 1600 and fourth in the 800, while Riley Willis was fourth in the and fifth in the 800, Jace Huber was third in the long jump, Lopez was third the 400 and Ryan Mickey finished fifth in the 200.
Wyatt Seckel, a sixth-grader and also a member of the Englewood Little League major division champion Lemon Bay Funeral Home team, came through with an excellent 5:56 time in the 1600 for seventh place.
Cougar girls
The Cougars girls finished a competitive second for the second straight year. Murdock won the girls title as it did last season.
L.A. Ainger got a great effort from Natalee Brown, who won the long jump wth a school record 15-2 leap. That broke the school record of 14-5 by Lauren Ragazzone. Brown also was third in the 100 at 13.3, another school record. Jayda Lanham was third in the 400 at 1:13, and was fifth in the long jump at 12-11.
The Cougars' 4x400 relay of Lanham, Harlee Tudor, Leandra Allbrook and Marina Welch finished second, and the 4x100 relay of Brown, Maddie Glidden, Paige Tooker and Lauren Dukes also finished second. Tooker was fifth in both the 100 and 200. Welch was first in the 800 in 3:02.04 and second in the 1600. Lyndsey Hamsher was third in both the 800 and 1600. Tudor took sixth in the long jump.
Initially, it was thought the Cougars girls finished first, but a recount determined they took second.
"Our girls still did a terrific job and ran a reat race," said coach Marla Lanham. "Many of the girls set personal records."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.