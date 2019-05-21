A historical plaque will be unveiled May 29 at the Lampp House, the new home of the Englewood Museum, 604 W. Perry St.
The festivities are slated to begin at 3 p.m. During the celebration, Rob Bendus, Manager of Sarasota County Historical Resources, will present a plaque to Lampp House curator Betty Nugent and the board of the Englewood Museum.
The house was built in 1928 by Jesse “Pat” Lampp (1883-1960). He was one of “the fabulous four” Lampp brothers.
Back in 1899, when Henry S. Kelley became Sarah L. Lampp’s second husband, he most likely never dreamed that today Englewood would owe much of its growth and development to her four sons, Wade, Wilbur, Jesse and Stanley.
Lampp House builder Jesse “Pat” (we’ll call him Pat from now on) devoted much of his time to commercial fishing, but also became very active in clearing land and building houses. With the occasional help of his brother-in-law Bert Anger, Pat constructed homes for several Englewood residents including Stuart Anderson, Lester Darling and Mayor John P. Rampe. (For a short time during the land boom in the 1920s, Englewood incorporated as a town and had a mayor).
In 1909, Pat married Edith Mae Anger, a daughter of another early Englewood family, and built a small home for them on Perry Street. They had four children: Lottie Alma (1909–2009), Jesse Alston “Buster” (1911-1999), Doris Mae (1916–2009) and Earl Clinton (1918–1947). Lottie, the oldest, was instrumental in keeping Englewood’s prized Green Street Church going through the lean years of the 1920s and '30s.
In 1925, Pat worked on he construction of the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club’s new building, donating his services for free. Today the clubhouse on Cocoanut Street has the distinction of being on the National Register of Historical Places.
In 1928, he built a larger home next door to his original house on Perry Street. This is today’s Lampp House at 604 W. Perry Street, which also happens to be the new home of the Englewood Museum.
Interestingly, the 1930 U.S. Census for Englewood lists the occupants of the Perry Street household as follows: Jesse “Pat,” age 45, is a fisherman for a wholesale fish company; Edith, age 41 is unemployed and was born in California; Jesse Alston “Buster,” age 19, is a fisherman for a wholesale fish company; Lottie, age 20, is a laundress for a private family; Doris is 13; Earl is 11; Grandma Sarah Kelley is 71. The house is valued at $1,000. They do not have a “radio set.”
You are invited
The public is cordially invited to the unveiling of the Sarasota County Register of Historic Places plaque at the Lampp house from 3-9 p.m. May 29 at 604 W. Perry St., just off of Old Englewood Road and near the end of West Dearborn Street. Meet the Englewood Museum staff as well as folks from Sarasota County Historical Resources. There will be live music and food and refreshments will be served.
The Englewood Museum at the Lampp House is open October-May, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, October through May. You can call 941-475-2696 for summer hours, or visit englewoodmuseum.org for more information.
